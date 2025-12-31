‘Shambhala’ team celebrates film’s success

Aadi Saikumar’s mystical thriller Shambhala continues its successful run at the box office following its theatrical release on December 25. Directed by Ugandhar Muni and produced by Mahidhar Reddy and Rajasekhar Annabhemoju under the Shining Pictures banner, the film’s growing popularity was celebrated with a grand “Divine Blockbuster Event” held on Monday, drawing several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry.

Ace producer Allu Aravind, who graced the event, praised the film and its team, calling Shambhala a well-crafted cinematic experience. He lauded director Ugandhar Muni’s vision and expressed personal joy in witnessing Aadi Saikumar’s success, highlighting the long-standing bond his family shares with actor Sai Kumar. Aravind also appreciated the performances of Archana Iyer and child artist Chaitra, along with the producers’ faith in the concept-driven film.

An emotional Aadi Saikumar thanked the industry for its overwhelming support, crediting the film’s success to teamwork, particularly the dedication of director Ugandhar Muni and music director Sricharan Pakala. He also acknowledged the encouragement from stars like Prabhas and reaffirmed his commitment to choosing quality-driven projects going forward.

Veteran actor Sai Kumar described his son’s success as a proud and emotional milestone, while directors Bobby and Vassishta praised the film’s technical finesse, music, and content strength. Sundeep Kishan and writer Kona Venkat echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing how sincerity and innovation resonated with audiences.

With strong word-of-mouth and increasing second-week collections, Shambhala has emerged as a notable content-driven blockbuster, reaffirming audience faith in meaningful storytelling.