Shamshera: Sanjay Dutt Penned A Long Note And Showers His Love On Ranbir Kapoor

It is all known that Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt's latest movie Shamshera bombed at the box office although it was released with many expectations. The movie got mixed talk on the starting day itself and disappointed the fans of these two ace Bollywood actors. Well, yesterday, the director Karan penned a long note and expressed his feelings to all his fans and today Sanjay Dutt also penned a long note and said, 'Shamshera got hate from people who didn't even watch it' and called it 'horrible'.

He started off by jotting down, "Shamshera found a lot of people hating on it; some of the hate came from people who didn't even watch it. I find it horrible that people don't respect the hard work we all put in. I admire Karan as a filmmaker, and mostly as a person. He is one of the best directors I have worked with in my long career of four decades. He has the knack of giving characters that strike a chord. We did that with Agneepath, where he gave me Kancha Cheena to play. The process of working on it was brilliant. He trusted me again with Shamshera and what a ball of a time we had making this film, and bringing to life Shuddh Singh".

He also took by the side of director Karan and wrote, "Karan is like family and success or failure aside, it will always be an honour to work with him. I stand by him always".

He concluded by jotting down, "Shamshera will find its tribe someday but until it does, I stand resolute with the film, the memories we created, the bond we shared, the laughs we had, the hardships we went through. I thank the whole unit - cast and crew of the film who stayed with the film for four years, through the pandemic, through my own personal rough times. Ranbir and I have forged a bond for life with this film. His craft and ability to depict emotionality on screen is par excellence. It pains to see how people are so eager to spew hatred on the work of one of the most hardworking and talented actors of our times. Art and our commitment for it transcends the hate coming our way. The love we feel for the film and its people goes beyond everything that's being said. Baaki kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna! #ShamsheralsOurs".

Let us also check the note penned by the director Karan Malhotra…

His note reads, "My Dearest Shamshera, you are majestic the way you are. It is important for me to express myself on this platform because here is where all the love, the hate, the celebration and the humiliation exists for you. I want to unimaginably apologise to you for abandoning you for these past few days as I could not handle the hate and rage. My withdrawal was my weakness and there are no excuses for it. But now I am here, standing beside you hand in hand feeling proud and honoured that you are mine. Will face every thing together, the good the bad and the ugly. And a huge shout out to the Shamshera family, the cast and crew of Shamshera. The love, the blessings and the concern that has been showered upon us are the most precious and nobody can take that away from us. #Shamsheraismine #Shamshera."

Shamshera is a periodic film and has an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla, Ronit Roy, Tridha Choudhury, Azhar Gadhiya, Pitobash Tripathy and Chitrak Bandyopadhyay. Shamshera movie is set in the 1980s and is based on the fictitious city of Kaza. It showcases how Shamshera who was a slave turns into a leader and becomes the legend of his tribe. It is helmed by Karan Malhotra and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The movie hit the big screens on 22nd July, 2022. Ranbir essayed a dual role in this movie and Sanjay Dutt is the main antagonist.