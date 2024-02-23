ShanmukhJaswanth drug case: Popular advocate Kalyan Dileep Sunkara gets him out of jail

In a surprising turn of events, popular YouTuber Shanmukh Jaswanth was taken into custody in connection with a drug case, according to initial reports. The arrest unfolded when the police visited Shanmukh's residence to apprehend his brother, Sampath Vinay, who is facing charges of cheating filed by a woman.

Janasena supporter and lawyer Dileep Sunkara, who has taken on the role of Shanmukh's legal representative, addressed the media to provide clarity on the unfolding case. Dileep emphasized that, based on eyewitness accounts and information from Shanmukh's father, Shanmukh is not directly linked to the alleged accusations related to the drug case.

Dileep Sunkara stated, "Police have taken him into custody only for further questioning because he did not cooperate when asked about his brother's whereabouts. Other allegations circulating in the media are yet to be investigated."

As a prominent figure in Andhra Pradesh politics and a staunch Janasena supporter, Dileep Sunkara declared himself as ShanmukhJaswanth's legal representative, asserting that he possesses all the evidence regarding Shanmukh's location. He announced that Shanmukh has been released from jail and is no longer involved in the case.









Addressing the cheating complaint against Sampath Vinay, Dileep revealed that the individuals involved were in a relationship since 2016 and recently decided to part ways. While the woman has filed a case, parents have not yet entered the picture. Dileep Sunkara, who has served as the legal advisor for Shanmukh's company, reportedly has known Shanmukh for the past four years.

The unfolding legal proceedings and the arrest of the popular YouTuber have captured significant attention, prompting discussions and speculations among the online community and fans of Shanmukh Jaswanth. Further investigations are expected to shed light on the details of the case.