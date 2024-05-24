Sharwanand’s ‘Manamey’ locks release date

Taking a hiatus following the birth of his son, actor Sharwanand is now back in action, embarking on a flurry of Telugu film projects. Among these, the eagerly anticipated "Manamey" stands out as his imminent return to the silver screen.

Directed by Sriram Adittya, this family drama has been in the works for a considerable duration, generating buzz among cinephiles. Now, with a confirmed release date of June 7th, audiences can mark their calendars for this much-awaited cinematic experience.

In "Manamey," Sharwanand shares the screen with the talented Krithi Shetty, portraying the female lead. Produced by People Media Factory, the film also features Vikram Adittya, the son of director Sriram Adittya, in a pivotal role, adding to the familial dimension of the project.

Joining the ensemble cast are Seerat Kapoor, Ayesha Khan, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Rahul Ravindran, each contributing their prowess to the narrative tapestry of this unique concept film.

As Sharwanand makes his comeback, "Manamey" promises to offer audiences an engaging and heartfelt cinematic journey, exploring themes of family, relationships, and human emotions. With an ensemble cast and helmed by a promising director, the film holds the potential to captivate viewers and leave a lasting impression on the Telugu cinema landscape.







