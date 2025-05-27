‘Shashtipoorthi’ promises emotions, values & a fresh love story: Rupeysh

Rupeysh, stepping into dual roles as both lead actor and producer, is set to present Shashtipoorthi, a film deeply rooted in family values and emotional storytelling. Directed by Pavan Prabha under the MAA AAIE Productions banner, the film is scheduled for release on May 30. The cast features seasoned actor Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Archana, and Aakanksha Singh in key roles.

Speaking to the media, Rupeysh highlighted the rarity of such emotionally driven scripts in today’s cinema, stating, “I was drawn to the story because of its genuine emotional depth. Despite enjoying the production process, acting gave me greater satisfaction.”

Shashtipoorthi is a fictional narrative, yet Rupeysh believes audiences will deeply connect with its characters and emotions. The story, written for Rajendra Prasad, demanded a fresh face for the role of his son—leading to Rupeysh taking on the part.

He also praised the film’s musical score by maestro Ilaiyaraaja, noting, “His involvement elevated the project. Contrary to rumours, he was completely supportive and gave us multiple options for each song.” He credited lyricist Chaitanya Prasad and MM Keeravani for enabling this collaboration.

The film boasts contributions from renowned technicians, including art director Thota Tharani. “Our aim was to bring in experienced professionals. Though the budget exceeded our plan, the result is visible on screen,” Rupeysh shared.

Adding a romantic dimension, Aakanksha Singh plays a pivotal role in what Rupeysh describes as “a simple, sensible love story.” With strong backing through non-theatrical rights, Shashtipoorthi is gearing up for a wide release, with plans for an overseas release based on local reception.