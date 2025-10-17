Sheena Chohan makes Hollywood debut with ‘Nomad’, calls it a bold new journey

Actress Sheena Chohan, known for her roles across Indian regional cinema, is now stepping onto the global stage with her Hollywood debut in the upcoming sci-fi thriller Nomad. Directed by Taron Lexton, the film stars Leo Woodall, Sana’a Shaik, Abbey Hoes, and Jordi Webber alongside Sheena.

Sheena revealed that she plays Nadia, a compassionate wanderer driven by curiosity and emotional depth. Sharing her excitement, she said, “I play a compassionate and free-spirited traveler. I’ve always believed that travel opens your mind and soul. I’ve journeyed across the world, and I think it’s that love for discovering new places and people that helped me bring Nadia to life — a true nomad at heart.”

Calling it a transformative opportunity, she added, “This is my first big Hollywood project with leading actors, from whom I’ve learned so much. I am playing a very different yet bold character from any of my previous roles, and the audience will surely be surprised to see it.”

The film blends emotional storytelling with futuristic adventure, and Sheena’s character is expected to bring both warmth and mystery to the narrative. Sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from her dubbing session on social media with the caption “Hollywood Calling”, Sheena officially announced the milestone to her fans.

After making her Bollywood debut in Sant Tukaram, Sheena is also gearing up for her Pan-Indian entry with JhstyaMaranamDhruvam opposite JD Chakravarthy. With Nomad, she now joins the growing list of Indian actors making their mark in international cinema.