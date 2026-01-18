Shilpa Shetty stuns in backless black mini dress at Bollywood party

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty once again proved that age is just a number as she turned heads in a striking backless black mini dress at a recent high-profile Bollywood party in the city. The stylish appearance reinforced her reputation as one of the most fashionable and fit stars in the industry.

The actress was spotted at the event looking effortlessly chic in her all-black ensemble, which featured a daring backless design and a mini length that showcased her toned figure. Her confident presence and graceful style quickly became a talking point on social media, with fans praising her for carrying the outfit with panache.

Shilpa complemented her look with subtle makeup and sleek hair, allowing her outfit to take centre stage. Videos and clips from the evening show her engaging with fellow guests and posing for photographers, reaffirming her standing as a fashion icon well into her 40s.

Fans were quick to react online, lauding her ageless beauty and fitness, with many applauding her ability to pull off such a bold look with ease. Her appearance once again highlighted her commitment to fitness and personal style, which have long been hallmarks of her public image.

Shilpa Shetty continues to remain active on the social and fashion scene, frequently sharing glimpses of her looks and lifestyle on her official social media handles.