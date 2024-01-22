Shilpa waves saffron flag with Lord Ram's image at Siddhivinayak temple

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty, who was spotted at the Siddhivinayak Temple here on Monday, was seen waving a saffron flag with an image of Lord Ram and 'Jai Shri Ram' written on it, on the auspicious occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In a video clicked by the paparazzi, Shilpa could be seen wearing an orange saree and a golden blouse. Her hair was tied in a low bun, and for accessories she opted for golden earrings. She completed her look with a golden 'potli' bag.

The video shows Shilpa smiling for the cameras, and waving a saffron flag with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on it. She then walks inside the Siddhivinayak temple premises.

On the work front, Shilpa is now seen in the action-thriller 'Indian Police Force'. The series is created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, and is streaming on Prime Video.

Shilpa also has Kannada movie 'KD' in the pipeline.