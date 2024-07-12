Shiva Rajkumar comes on board for ‘RC16’

Mega Power Star Ram Charan is set to collaborate with director BuchiBabu Sana, renowned for his blockbuster debut film "Uppena," in an ambitious new project. This upcoming venture tentatively titled “RC 16” promises to be a cinematic spectacle, boasting expansive production values and top-tier technical excellence. Adding to the project's allure, legendary South Indian actor Shiva Rajkumar has been confirmed to join the cast, ensuring a stellar ensemble.

The film, produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, marks the debut of Venkata Satish Kilaru as a producer under Vriddhi Cinemas.

Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in to play the female lead, making her presence felt in the South Indian film industry with this Pan-India venture. BuchiBabu Sana has crafted a compelling script tailored to showcase Ram Charan in a role unlike any he has portrayed before. Acclaimed composer AR Rahman is set to lend his musical genius to the film, enhancing its appeal with his distinctive soundscapes.

The announcement of this collaboration has sparked immense anticipation among fans and industry insiders alike, as Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, and the esteemed team behind the film gear up to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience on a national scale.