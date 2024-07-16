Shraddha Kapoor drops an update on ‘Stree 2;’trailer to be out on July 18

The much-anticipated sequel, Stree 2, featuring the dynamic duo Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, is set to return to the silver screen, stirring a whirlwind of excitement among fans. Known for its unique blend of horror and comedy, the beloved film promises to deliver more spine-chilling thrills and hearty laughs.

The excitement reached a fever pitch with the release of a tantalizing teaser, and now, fans have more to look forward to with the confirmation of the trailer drop on July 18. The announcement was made by Shraddha Kapoor herself, adding to the growing anticipation.

Shraddha took to social media to share the big news, unveiling a captivating new poster for Stree 2. She captioned it, "Kaalitaaqat se sabkirakshakarnewoh aa rahihai bas 2 din mein! #Stree2 Trailer Out In 2 Days! The legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024." Her announcement has fans counting down the days, eager for a glimpse into the eerie yet hilarious world that awaits.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Stree 2 is poised to continue the success of its predecessor. The original Stree, released in 2018, was a commercial hit and received widespread acclaim for its unique storyline and stellar performances. The sequel aims to build on that foundation, promising an even more engaging experience for the audience.

As the release date approaches, fans are abuzz with speculation and excitement about what the sequel will bring. The combination of Rajkummar Rao's impeccable acting and Shraddha Kapoor's captivating screen presence, along with the film's signature blend of horror and humor, is expected to make Stree 2 a must-watch.



