Shrikant Verma shares how 'Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper' maker wanted to work with him after 'Mirzapur 2'
Actor Shrikant Verma, who is known for 'Panchayat', 'Mirzapur', 'Sui Dhaaga', and 'Breathe: Into the Shadows', shared that the director of his recently released streaming show 'Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper' expressed a desire to work with him during the making of 'Mirzapur'.
In 'Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper', Shrikant plays a morally ambiguous and corrupt character who attempts to corrupt the titular character, Tribhuvan Mishra, an honest man.
Discussing how he was cast for this role, Shrikant said: "There is a story behind getting this role. In 2018-2019, during the filming of 'Mirzapur' season two, Puneet Krishna had written 'Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper'. While working on 'Mirzapur', I met Puneet Krishna, who appreciated my work and expressed a desire to work with me.”
The actor further said: “Despite some initial reservations about certain scenes, I agreed to do the role because the character's traits were essential to the story. Puneet Krishna gave me this opportunity in his first web series, and I am grateful for it.”
Talking about his character, Shrikant said: “As an actor, this role was a challenge for me because I had not done such a character before. My character is Tribhuvan Mishra's boss, who always wants him to follow his corrupt orders."
Having clocked a decade in the film industry, Shrikant started with 'Aankhon Dekhi', directed by Rajat Kapoor. He then worked with Sharad Kataria, who directed 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'.
Reflecting on his journey, he said: “Passion and hard work are the backbone of any successful acting career. I've always believed that if you pour your heart into your craft and remain dedicated, the world will eventually recognise your talent.”
“Acting is not just about performing; it's about believing in the story you're telling and the character you're portraying. When you truly believe, the audience believes with you,” he added.