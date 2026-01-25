Shriya Saran reflects on 25 years in cinema

Actress Shriya Saran, one of the most recognisable faces of Indian cinema, is marking a significant milestone this year as she completes 25 years in the entertainment industry. Reflecting on her long and eventful journey, the actress recently spoke about how the film world has transformed, particularly with the shift from the pre-social media era to the digital age.

Recalling her early days on film sets, Shriya noted how different the working environment once was. She shared that harsh lighting, bulky cameras and long waiting hours were common, with actors often relying on the sound of the camera rolling to know when a shot had begun. According to her, technological advancements have now made filmmaking far more comfortable, with softer lights and sophisticated cameras creating a better experience for performers.

Shriya also highlighted how the industry’s professional structure has evolved. She observed that while actors earlier dealt with a single manager, today the ecosystem includes agencies and multiple representatives, often led by a younger generation. Embracing this change, she acknowledged that newer professionals bring fresh knowledge and perspectives that actors must adapt to.

Speaking about the emotional journey of sustaining a long career, Shriya said the highs and lows are inevitable. She believes navigating them becomes easier by surrounding oneself with a strong support system.

Crediting her successful 25-year run to collaboration, Shriya described herself as a product of the directors, co-stars and teams she has worked with. She added that her journey would not have been possible without their constant support.

Shriya made her acting debut in 2001 with the Telugu film Ishtam and went on to deliver memorable performances in films such as Santosham, Tagore, Chatrapathi, Sivaji: The Boss, Awarapan and the Drishyam franchise. She is currently earning praise for her role in the web series Space Gen, inspired by India’s Chandrayaan mission.