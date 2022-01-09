Shruthi Haasan to pair up with Chiranjeevi?

Mega Star Chiranjeevi is busy with multiple projects like "Acharya", "Bhola Shankar", "Godfather" and two more films with directors Bobby and Venky Kudumula. His project with Bobby is creating huge buzz as Chiranjeevi portrayed in a powerful mass look in the poster as a fisherman. Speculation is on that Chiranjeevi will be seen as undercover cop in the guise of a fisherman.

Now, the latest buzz is that Chiranjeevi and Bobby are planning to rope in Shruti Haasan as the heroine of the film. The makers are holding discussions with Shruti Haasan over her role, remuneration and other details. If Shruti Haasan signs the dotted line, she will get another crazy project as she is currently romancing Balakrishna under Gopichand Malineni's direction and Prabhas in "Salaar" under Prashant Neel's direction. Shruti Haasan is on a high after scoring a hit with "Krack" directed by Gopichand Malineni.