Shruti Haasan comes on board for natural star’s ‘Nani30’
Natural Star Nani’s landmark 30th movie with the debutant Shouryuv is progressing at a brisk pace with its shoot. The production works are presently happening in Goa. Mrunal Thakur of “Sita Ramam” fame is the leading lady in the movie.
Freshly, Shruti Haasan comes on board for a very important role. The actress who last appeared in the blockbuster “Veera Simha Reddy” joined the shoot today in Goa. The team is filming crucial scenes on the lead cast in this lengthy schedule. Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala are producing the movie being made on a massive scale under the banner of Vyra Entertainments, while Koti Paruchuri is the COO. The movie will have some young and talented technicians taking care of different crafts. Sanu John Varughese ISC will be cranking the camera, while popular Malayalam composer Hesham Abdul Wahab of Hridayam fame scores the music.
Praveen Anthony is the editor and Jothish Shankar is the production designer, and Satish EVV is the executive producer. The movie tipped to be a wholesome entertainer with a unique storyline will hit the screens on December 21st, this year.