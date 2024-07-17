SIIMA 2024 nominations unveiled, celebrating south Indian cinema excellence

The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) has unveiled its nominations for the 12th edition, highlighting outstanding achievements in South Indian cinema during the 2023 calendar year. Scheduled for September 14-15, 2024, in Dubai, SIIMA aims to connect global fans with the stars of South Indian cinema.

Chairperson Brinda Prasad Addusumilli announced the nominations, emphasizing South Indian filmmakers' recent success on the national stage despite language barriers. "SIIMA 2024 features a strong lineup of contenders," said Prasad.

Leading the nominations are Telugu film "Dussehra," Tamil film "Jailer," Kannada film "Katera," and Malayalam film "2018" in various categories, particularly for Most Popular.

In Telugu cinema, "Dasara," starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh and directed by Srikanth Odela, dominates with 11 nominations. Close behind is "Hi Nanna," also starring Nani alongside Mrinal Thakur, with 10 nominations.

For Tamil cinema, Rajinikanth's "Jailor," directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, leads with 11 nominations, followed closely by Udayanidhi Stalin and Keerthy Suresh's "Mamannan" with 9 nominations.

In Kannada, Darshan starrer "Katera," directed by Tarun Sudheer, secures 8 nominations, while Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasant starrer "SapthaSagaradache Yellow – Side A" follows closely with 7 nominations.

In Malayalam, Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali starrer "2018," directed by Jude Anthony Joseph, tops with 8 nominations, closely trailed by Mammootty and Jyothika starrer "Kathal - The Core" with 7 nominations.

Winners will be determined through online voting on the SIIMA website and Facebook page, enabling fans to support their favorite stars and films.

SIIMA 2024 promises to be a glittering event celebrating the diversity and excellence of South Indian cinema on an international platform.