‘Sir Madam’ trailer unveiled; promises a rugged heartfelt family entertainer

Versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi and the ever-talented Nithya Menen team up for the romantic family drama Sir Madam, which is set to hit theatres on July 25. Directed by Pandiraj and produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under the Sathya Jyothi Films banner, the film carries the intriguing tagline "A Rugged Love Story."

Following the teaser’s warm reception, the makers unveiled the much-awaited trailer today — and it’s a delightful mix of romance, emotion, and humour with a gritty undertone. The trailer opens with Vijay Sethupathi delivering a heartfelt dialogue: “You came here on your own without thinking about what life would be like if you came with me. I will treat you in a way that even my parents would scold me for not treating myself like this.” The emotional weight in his voice sets the tone for a relationship drama filled with unexpected twists.

The chemistry between Vijay and Nithya is electric, with their banter and emotional confrontations adding layers to their onscreen dynamic. A sudden shift occurs when Nithya’s character declares, “Let’s separate,” introducing emotional complexity to what initially seems like a breezy love story.

Adding a splash of humour, Vijay Sethupathi as a Parota Master is sure to leave the audience in splits. The trailer also teases some massy action sequences, hinting at a film that balances both family-friendly entertainment and high-octane drama.

Technically, Sir Madam looks rich and vibrant. M. Sukumar’s cinematography captures both the emotional and festive tones beautifully, while Santhosh Narayanan’s background score enhances the film’s mood.