Sivam Media’s debut film ‘Satya’ trailer launched by esteemed directors

In a momentous event, Sivam Media production house unveiled the trailer for their debut film, "Satya," in the presence of eight renowned directors. The trailer launch follows the successful reception of earlier teasers and posters.

Director Krishna Chaitanya expressed gratitude to producer Siva Mallala for his unwavering support, while Director Shashi Kiran Tikka extended his best wishes for the film's success. Writer and director Satish Vegesna praised Mallala's commitment, and Madhura Sridhar commended the impressive performances showcased in the trailer.

Producer Siva Mallala, appreciating the overwhelming support, lauded the trailer's quality and expressed confidence in the film's success. Lead actress Prathara Sandeep and actor Hamaresh shared their excitement for the Telugu release under Mallala's banner.

The positive reception of the trailer has heightened anticipation for the film's release on May 10, with the team urging audiences to experience "Satya" in theaters.



