Sixteen-year-old Sai Nikita Katuri mesmerises with ‘Andhranatyam’ recital

Sixteen-year-old Sai Nikita Katuri, disciple of Abhinava Satyabhama Acharya Kala Krishna, daughter and disciple of Sunila Gollapudi, a renowned Andhra Natyam practitioner & Executive Director, JP Morgan Chase; mesimerised the discerning audience with her superlative debut solo dance recital of “Andhranatyam Aalayaasthanam;” amidst the appreciation and admiration from renowned dancers and gurus in the audience at Brahma Kumari's Shanti Sarovar Global Peace Auditorium in Gachibowli.

The guests Rajyogini BK Kuldeep, Incharge, Brahma Kumaris Regional Centres, Hyderabad; Meer S, Cameraman, Editor, Director and Actor and his spouse Bhuvaneswari and Pan India actor couple Madhu Shalini and Gokul Anand, graced the occasion.



The performance spanning over two hours gets applauded by everyone. Nikita's journey as a student of “Andhranatyam” began five years ago with her mother and guru Sunila Gollapudi. She was always enamored by the subtle grace and intricate footwork involved in this dance. She has been refining her technique and skill under the tutelage of Guru, Abhinava Satyabhama, Central Sangeetha Nataka Akademi awardee, Kala Krishna.