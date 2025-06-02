‘SKY’ teaser promises an emotional and poetic cinematic ride

Live
The upcoming emotional drama SKY, starring Murali Krishnam Raju and Shruti Shetty, is gearing up for its theatrical release. Produced under the Valour Entertainment Studios banner by Nagi Reddy Guntaka, Pridhvi Pericherla, Sri Lakshmi Guntaka, and Murali Krishnam Raju, the film is directed by debutant Pridhvi Pericherla and is currently in its final stages of post-production.
The film's teaser, titled Journey of Emotional SKY, was launched at a special event in Hyderabad in the presence of the full cast and crew.
Lead actress Shruti Shetty shared her joy at being part of the film, stating that the story has universal emotional appeal. Murali Krishnam Raju, also a producer, expressed his confidence in the project, highlighting the strong team effort and praising cinematographer Rasool Ellore for elevating the film.
Rasool Ellore praised the film’s quality, emphasizing that SKY showcases how powerful cinema can be made even on a limited budget. Director Pridhvi Pericherla called the film a poetic journey and expressed gratitude for the team’s faith and unity in bringing the vision to life.