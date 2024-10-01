Small-budget Tamil film ‘Lubber Pandhu’ surprises with box office success despite competition

The small-budget Tamil film Lubber Pandhu, starring Harish Kalyan and directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, has emerged as a surprising box office hit. Set against the backdrop of cricket, the sports drama has managed to capture the audience's attention, leading to impressive box office collections.

Breaking typical trends, Lubber Pandhu earned more in its second weekend than its first. The film made around Rs. 4.35 crores gross in its opening weekend but raked in Rs. 6.35 crores gross in the second weekend, along with an additional Rs. 5 crores gross during the weekdays. This brings the total in Tamil Nadu to Rs. 16 crores.

Despite being released alongside five other Tamil films, Lubber Pandhu held its ground. Even in the second weekend, it faced competition from Karthi's Meiyazhagan, yet managed to win over audiences. The film is expected to continue its strong run until Vettaiyan releases.

Currently, the worldwide gross for Lubber Pandhu is nearing the Rs. 30 crore mark, with its Tamil Nadu total expected to have been higher if not for the release challenges. The film also stars Dinesh Attakathi, Swasika, Sanjana, Kaali Venkat, Devadarshini, and Bala Saravanan in key roles.