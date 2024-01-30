  • Menu
Sobhita Dhulipala makes her Hollywood debut
Telugu actress Sobhita Dhulipala, renowned for her compelling performances in “Major,” “Goodachari,” ‘Ramana Raghav 2.0,” and “The Night Manager,” is once again in the spotlight for an extraordinary reason. The “Ponniyin Selvan” beauty is set to embark on her Hollywood journey with the upcoming film “Monkey Man,” produced by Universal Pictures and directed by Dev Patel. This action-packed thriller features Sobhita alongside Dev Patel, seamlessly incorporating Indian elements into its international narrative. Sharone Meir, acclaimed for his work on award-winning films like Whiplash, takes on the role of Director of Photography.



The recently unveiled trailer has garnered widespread acclaim from movie enthusiasts, showcasing Sobhita's versatility and hinting at the film's gripping storyline. As Sobhita Dhulipala takes on this exciting Hollywood venture, the anticipation among fans and the film industry for Monkey Man continues to grow. Stay tuned for more captivating updates on this cinematic endeavor, promising an engaging blend of talent from both the Indian and international film scenes.

