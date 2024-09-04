‘Son Pari’ Cast Reunites After 20 Years, Fans Relive 2000s TV Glory Days

The early 2000s were a golden era for Indian television, with shows like ‘Son Pari’ capturing the hearts of young viewers across the country. This kids' fantasy adventure, which aired on Star Plus, was a staple in many households, following the magical escapades of a desi Fairy Godmother-like character, ‘Son Pari,’ her quirky partner Altu, and a young girl named Fruity. Recently, the cast of this beloved show reunited, igniting a wave of nostalgia among fans.

Tanvi Hegde, the actress who brought the character Fruity to life, is now 32 years old. Her portrayal of the spirited and curious girl remains etched in the memories of those who grew up watching the show. Before ‘Son Pari,’ Tanvi was already making waves with her appearances in popular TV shows like ‘Hip Hip Hurray’ (1999) and ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’ (2000). She also ventured into Bollywood, featuring in films like ‘Viruddh... Family Comes First’ (2005) alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Sharmila Tagore, and ‘Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!’ (2005) with Shahid Kapoor.

On Monday, Tanvi took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo with her former co-stars, striking the same pose they did in the show's iconic poster nearly 25 years ago. The image instantly transported fans back to the early 2000s, rekindling fond memories of their childhood.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_aHxJsNBEV/?hl=en&img_index=1

Standing beside Tanvi in the photo is Mrinal Kulkarni, the actress who portrayed the titular character, Son Pari. Now 53, Mrinal has had an illustrious career in both Hindi and Marathi cinema and television. After ‘Son Pari,’ she continued to grace the screen with powerful performances, including a role in Vivek Agnihotri's 2022 blockbuster ‘The Kashmir Files.’ Earlier this year, she appeared as Sidharth Malhotra's mother in Rohit Shetty's Prime Video India cop drama ‘Indian Police Force.’

On Tanvi's other side in the photo is Ashok Lokhande, who played the unforgettable Altu. A National School of Drama graduate, Ashok brought a unique charm to the role of Son Pari's eccentric companion. His career spans a wide range of roles, from appearing in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’ (1996) to Aamir Khan's ‘Sarfarosh’ (1999) and Anurag Kashyap's ‘Black Friday’ (2004). Son Pari was co-produced by National Award-winning actress Neena Gupta, who also directed Ashok in the critically acclaimed TV show Saans.

The reunion of the Son Pari cast has struck a chord with fans, particularly those who watched the show during their formative years. The photo shared by Tanvi Hegde quickly went viral, with fans expressing their joy and nostalgia in the comments. Many reminisced about rushing home from school to catch the latest episode, while others shared how the show sparked their imagination.