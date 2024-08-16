Live
Sona Dey Denies Viral MMS Video as Fake, Accuses Defamation
Social media influencer and YouTuber Sona Dey has denied allegations surrounding an MMS video, claiming to feature Dey in an embarrassing position, that has been circulating widely online. The video sparked controversy on social media platforms.
In a recent statement and video released on her official channels, Dey dismissed the video as fake and a deliberate attempt to ruin her public image. She expressed shock and disappointment over the spread of such fabricated content, acknowledging that it caused her and her family a lot of emotional distress.
Dey has appealed to her followers and the public to refrain from sharing the video, urging them to respect her privacy and dignity. She has also said that she will proceed legally against those responsible for creating and spreading the false content.
As the controversy continues to unfold, law enforcement agencies are assumed to be investigating the matter to identify the perpetrators and take appropriate action. The incident has once again brought growing concerns over the misuse of technology and the potential harm caused by the rapid spread of false information online.