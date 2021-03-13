X
Sona Mohapatra not a fan of 'pop-star generic stage wear'

Sona Mohapatra shared a photograph of a stage show five years ago at Rajgir, Bihar, where she can be seen performing in a saree and boots. The singer said many people find it strange that she doesn't choose pop-star generic stage wear more often.

Sharing the photograph on Twitter, Sona wrote: "This pic is from 5 years ago at the Rajgir Festival. Over 1 lac in the audience and I wore a local sari as an ode to our textile heritage with boots and a belt. Many of my peers' find me strange for not choosing pop-star generic stage wear more often but I absolutely (love) my strange!"

Sona is fond of sarees. The singer recently attended a wedding where she wore a mustard colour saree with a short-sleeve blouse and shared the photo on Instagram. She accessorised it with a neckpiece and kept her hair open.

