Sonal Chauhan Joins The Cast Of Prabhas's Adipurush…

Pan-Indian star Prabhas faced a debacle with Radhe Shyam movie… Thus all his fans now pinned hopes on Om Raut's Adipurush and Prashant Neel's Salaar movies. Off late an interesting update regarding Adipurush movie is out! It is all known that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are the lead actors while Saif Ali Khan is the Lankesh! Now, glam doll Sonal Chauhan is also roped in to play a prominent character.



She said, "Yes, I'm a part of Adipurush and I'm excited about it. It's a very different world from the kind of work I've done so far. I am sure the audience will enjoy the magnum opus that is Adipurush."

According to the sources, she will be seen retelling the famous verse of Ramayana in this movie.

Adipurush is being made based on the Indian Hindu mythological story Ramayana… It is being made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. This Om Raut's directorial is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T-series and Retrophiles banners. The cinematography field will be handled by Kharthik Palani and Apurva Motiwale & Ashish Mhatre will take care of the editing department. Prabhas being the lead actor is essaying the role of Raghava and B-Town's handsome actor Saif Ali Khan as the 'Ravana'. Coming to B-Town's young actress Kriti Sanon, she will be seen as Janaki while Sunny Singh will be seen as Lakshman. Devdatta Nage will be seen as Hanuman while Trupti and Vatsal are also part of this project and are essaying prominent roles!

Adipurush movie will be released on 12th January, 2023 on the occasion of the Pongal festival!