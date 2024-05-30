Live
Just In
‘Sooseki’ from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ captures the essence of protagonist’s character
The anticipation for Allu Arjun's upcoming action drama, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has skyrocketed with the release of its latest song, Sooseki. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the song features the melodious voice of Shreya Ghoshal and captivating lyrics by Chandrabose.
In the Telugu version, Sooseki has already become a sensation, thanks to RashmikaMandanna's cool dance moves and Allu Arjun's stylish appearance, brimming with swag. Ghoshal's enchanting vocals add a magical touch to DSP's composition, creating a delightful track that perfectly captures the essence of Pushpa Raj's character.
“Pushpa 2: The Rule” promises more than just stellar performances by Allu Arjun and RashmikaMandanna. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including FahadhFaasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, and Rao Ramesh, among others, ensuring a cinematic experience that leaves a lasting impression.
Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, “Pushpa 2: The Rule” is gearing up to dominate the charts with its captivating music and compelling storyline. With the excitement building up for its release, fans can't wait to witness Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's electrifying chemistry on the big screen.