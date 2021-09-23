SP Balu memorial musical show tomorrow

Hyderabad: A musical show will be held in memory of legendary singer SP Balasubramanyam at Ravindra Bharati on September 24.

Singers and musicians of 'ETV Paduth Teeyaga' will perform and pay tributes.

Veteran director K Viswanath, lyricists Sirivennela Seetha Rama Sastri and Chandra Bose, music directors Koti, Keeravani, Mani Sharma and actors Thaman Kumar,Ali and Thankella Bharani will take part.

The programme is being organised by founder-president and founder- secretary of the music group K Sarath Babu and Krishna Murthy.

An 'annadanam' programme will be organised on September 25 at Sarathi Studio to mark Balu's first death anniversary.