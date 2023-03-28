Spectacular Dasara Pre-Sales in the USA!

Nani, the popular actor known as the Natural Star, is set to star in the upcoming PAN-Indian film, Dasara. While the movie has already generated significant buzz in the Telugu states, Nani's aggressive marketing campaign has also created a decent amount of hype for the film in other languages across the country. Srikanth Odela, the director of the movie, will be making his debut with this project.

Recent reports have revealed that Dasara has already surpassed $200K in pre-sales in the USA region, which is a phenomenal feat. With Nani's massive fanbase in America, it is expected that the film will have a strong opening weekend. If the initial reviews and word-of-mouth are positive, the movie is likely to have a successful long run at the box office.

Keerthy Suresh plays the love interest of Nani in the film, while Deekshith Shetty, who rose to fame through the movie Dia, plays a crucial role. The movie was produced on a massive scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri, and the music was composed by Santosh Narayanan. Additionally, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Zarina Wahab, and Sai Kumar have been cast in other key roles in the film.