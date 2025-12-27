Spirituality is the soul of India: Boyapati Srinu on Akhanda 2: Thandav

Hyderabad: Renowned director Boyapati Srinu on Friday declared that “spirituality is the soul of India, and that is the very inspiration behind the Akhanda series,” as he joined audiences at Sudarshan 35 mm Theatre, RTC Cross Roads, for the screening of Akhanda Thandav 2. He emphasised that the film is not limited to any one generation but belongs to everyone, especially the youth, urging society to safeguard the nation and dharma as a collective responsibility.

The screening transformed into a spiritual celebration, with chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” “Jai Shri Ram,” and “Om Namah Shivaya” echoing through the packed auditorium. Srinu expressed immense happiness at watching the film alongside viewers and witnessing their emotional responses firsthand. He reiterated that protecting dharma and passing its values to future generations is vital for survival.

National Mahila President of Viswa Hindu Raksha Parishad (VHRP), Yamuna Pathak, also attended the event, encouraging college students and the general public to embrace the film’s message. Known for her temple-protection campaigns through HMTV’s Jagore Jagore, Pathak described the film as a force that awakens society and inspires civilisational responsibility.

“Now it is our turn to perform the Thandav,” she said, stressing that the responsibility lies with society to carry the message forward.

Audiences interacted warmly with both Srinu and Pathak, treating them like family. A child’s innocent question—“When is Akhanda 3 coming?”—evoked smiles, reflecting the film’s resonance across generations. Viewers urged Pathak to continue her spiritual movement, praising her efforts to protect temples and dharma.

Pathak asserted that Dharma Yuddha is embedded in the DNA of Bharatiyas and called upon citizens to remain permanently awakened to protect dharma, nature and future generations. With its powerful blend of spirituality and cinema, Akhanda Thandav 2 has transcended entertainment, emerging as a movement reinforcing the vision of an Akhanda Bharat, she added.