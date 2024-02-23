Sree Vishnu comes in for Parvateesam; unveils ‘Market Mahalakshmi’ teaser

The upcoming family-friendly movie "Market Mahalakshmi," featuring Parvateesam and newcomer Praneekaanvikaa, has unveiled its teaser. Directed by VS Mukkhesh and produced by Akhilesh Kalaru under B2P Studios, the film also includes Harsha Vardhan, MahaboobBasha, and MukkuAvinash in significant roles.



Sree Vishnu, known for his role in "Samajavaragamana," released the teaser and praised the film's team. He commended the excellent characterizations of the male and female leads, highlighting Parvateesam's sharp comedy timing. Sree Vishnu expressed confidence that "Market Mahalakshmi" will earn acclaim for everyone involved, extending his best wishes to the entire team.

Parvateesam, expressing gratitude for Sree Vishnu's role in releasing the teaser, urged the audience to share and spread the word if they enjoyed it. Comedian MahaboobBasha, also part of the film, expressed happiness about Sree Vishnu launching the teaser, emphasizing the story-driven narrative of "Market Mahalakshmi." He lauded Sree Vishnu as his favorite hero, adding to the anticipation for the movie.