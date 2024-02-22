Sree Vishnu comes with a crazy title ‘Om Bheem Bush’

Telugu actor Sree Vishnu is gearing up for an entertaining venture in the upcoming film "Om Bheem Bush," a collaborative effort with director Sree Harsha Konuganti, best known for helming "Husharu." The film is poised to bring a comedic trio together, with Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna playing pivotal roles alongside Sree Vishnu.

The recently unveiled first look poster offers a sneak peek into the film's whimsical nature. Featuring the trio dressed as astronauts, wandering through a rural backdrop with pamphlets in hand, the poster hints at the promise of uproarious entertainment.





Actresses Preethi Mukundhan and Ayesha Khan are set to take on lead roles, complementing the comedic talents of Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna. Additionally, the film boasts performances from seasoned actors Srikanth Iyengar, Aditya Menon, and Racha Ravi, adding depth to the ensemble cast.

The creative team behind "Om Bheem Bush" includes Raj Thota as the cinematographer, Sunny MR as the music composer, Srikanth Ramisetty managing art direction, and Vijay Vardhan serving as the editor.









Jointly produced by V Celluloid and Sunil Balusu, with UV Creations presenting the film, "Om Bheem Bush" is scheduled for theatrical release on March 22, 2024. The collaboration between Sree Vishnu, Sree Harsha Konuganti, and the ensemble cast aims to deliver a unique blend of humor and entertainment, creating anticipation among the audience for this comedic cinematic experience. As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await the unveiling of the full-fledged laughter riot that "Om Bheem Bush" promises to bring to the silver screen.