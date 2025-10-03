Sree Vishnu, Ram Abbaraju reunite for Mythri’s next comedy entertainer

The prestigious Pan-India production house Mythri Movie Makers has officially announced an exciting new venture, bringing together the much-loved duo of King of Entertainment Sree Vishnu and director Ram Abbaraju once again. After delivering the blockbuster comedy Samajavaragamana, the team is set to return with a fresh script that promises an even wilder, funnier ride.

Tentatively titled Sree Vishnu x Ram Abbaraju 2, the film explores an entirely new genre while leaning heavily into high-voltage humor. Backed by Mythri’s strong production values, the movie is expected to deliver non-stop entertainment and replicate the magic of their previous success.

The project was launched grandly on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Supreme Hero Sai Durgha Tej gave the ceremonial clap for the muhurtham shot, while Nara Rohith handed over the script to the makers. The event saw the presence of industry names including Naresh, Vennela Kishore, comedian Sudarshan, and directors Vivek Athreya and Hasith Goli, adding star power to the celebrations.

Writers Bhanu Bhogavarapu and Nandu Savirigana, who penned Samajavaragamana, are once again on board to craft the script, promising another round of laughter-filled storytelling.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, the film will feature a strong ensemble cast and top technicians. While details remain under wraps, expectations are high as this collaboration readies to entertain audiences nationwide.