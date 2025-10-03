Live
- Everyone knows the person behind Prajwal Revanna’s case: Deve Gowda
- Dhruv Jurel Shines with Maiden Test Century Against West Indies
- Natural consequence of Pakistan's oppressive approach: India on PoK protests
- Bollywood Actress Mouni Roy Grand launched of Kamal Lifestyle House by Kamal Watch Co. At Hitech City
- Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 1: ₹18.50 Cr
- RBI proposes easier rules for companies to raise foreign currency loans
- CM Yogi’s affectionate moments with children at Gorakhnath Temple
- The Yogi govt is giving daughters a new flight of self-reliance through ‘Driving my Dreams’
- Government committed to bring prosperity to people’s lives: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
- Golden Hour is important for reporting cybercrimes: CM Fadnavis
Sree Vishnu, Ram Abbaraju reunite for Mythri’s next comedy entertainer
The prestigious Pan-India production house Mythri Movie Makers has officially announced an exciting new venture, bringing together the much-loved...
The prestigious Pan-India production house Mythri Movie Makers has officially announced an exciting new venture, bringing together the much-loved duo of King of Entertainment Sree Vishnu and director Ram Abbaraju once again. After delivering the blockbuster comedy Samajavaragamana, the team is set to return with a fresh script that promises an even wilder, funnier ride.
Tentatively titled Sree Vishnu x Ram Abbaraju 2, the film explores an entirely new genre while leaning heavily into high-voltage humor. Backed by Mythri’s strong production values, the movie is expected to deliver non-stop entertainment and replicate the magic of their previous success.
The project was launched grandly on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Supreme Hero Sai Durgha Tej gave the ceremonial clap for the muhurtham shot, while Nara Rohith handed over the script to the makers. The event saw the presence of industry names including Naresh, Vennela Kishore, comedian Sudarshan, and directors Vivek Athreya and Hasith Goli, adding star power to the celebrations.
Writers Bhanu Bhogavarapu and Nandu Savirigana, who penned Samajavaragamana, are once again on board to craft the script, promising another round of laughter-filled storytelling.
Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, the film will feature a strong ensemble cast and top technicians. While details remain under wraps, expectations are high as this collaboration readies to entertain audiences nationwide.