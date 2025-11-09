Sreeleela radiates grace in traditional look

Actress Sreeleela, who is all set to make her Tamil debut with Parasakthi opposite Sivakarthikeyan, has captured everyone’s attention with her elegant new pictures shared after the release of the film’s first single, “Adi Alaye.” The photos exude festive charm, blending traditional aesthetics with a modern touch.

Dressed in a beautifully embroidered saree paired with a bold red blouse, Sreeleela looked like she had stepped straight out of a vintage film frame — yet added her own sparkle to it. The intricate golden detailing on her outfit and the soft hues created a perfect balance of richness and subtlety.

Her overall styling reflected simplicity with sophistication. A neatly tied bun adorned with small flowers, minimal jewellery, and her serene smile gave her an effortlessly graceful appearance. Fans have been quick to praise her natural elegance, noting how she seemed genuinely in the moment rather than posing for the camera.

With Parasakthi gearing up for a grand Sankranthi release on January 14, 2026, Sreeleela’s poised demeanor and confident charm are setting high expectations for her Tamil debut. Between the song’s growing popularity and her radiant presence, the actress appears ready to win over audiences across South India.