Live
- PM doesn't have moral right to speak on violence, corruption: Mamata Banerjee
- Binge-watch shows to evoke the fire of patriotism this Independence Day
- Hyderabad based upskilling platform OdinSchool clocks above 100% YoY growth
- Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders: Dr Vivek Bindra Ignites the Youth to Reach New Heights!
- International Youth Day 2023: messages,wishes, quotes, to share with friends
- ‘OMG 2’ starts with decent mark at box-office
- Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana to introduce a new helmet for left-handed users
- World Elephant Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance
- Ayurvedic tips to keep your babies protected during weather change
- From Classroom to Workplace: Enhancing Employability in Post-Independence India
Just In
Sri Simha Koduri’s ‘Ustaad’ all set to hit theatres
Highlights
After the disappointments of “Dongalunnaru Jagrattha” and “Bhaag Saale,” young hero Sri Simha Koduri is making a comeback with an aviation drama titled “Ustaad.” Written and directed by Phanideep, the movie is scheduled to release on Saturday.
The makers have officially announced that the movie is censored with a U/A rating, and the runtime is around 2 hours and 30 minutes. The pre-release event took place last night, with Rajamouli and Nani as the chief guests.
Kavya Kalyanram, known for her roles in “Masooda” and “Balagam,” plays the love interest of Simha Koduri in “Ustaad,” which is produced by Rajani Korrapati, Rakesh Reddy Gaddam, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru. Akeeva B is the music director for this movie.
