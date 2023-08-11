Sri Simha Koduri’s ‘Ustaad’ all set to hit theatres

After the disappointments of “Dongalunnaru Jagrattha” and “Bhaag Saale,” young hero Sri Simha Koduri is making a comeback with an aviation drama titled “Ustaad.” Written and directed by Phanideep, the movie is scheduled to release on Saturday.



The makers have officially announced that the movie is censored with a U/A rating, and the runtime is around 2 hours and 30 minutes. The pre-release event took place last night, with Rajamouli and Nani as the chief guests.

Kavya Kalyanram, known for her roles in “Masooda” and “Balagam,” plays the love interest of Simha Koduri in “Ustaad,” which is produced by Rajani Korrapati, Rakesh Reddy Gaddam, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru. Akeeva B is the music director for this movie.