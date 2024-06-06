Live
Just In
BJP Makes Significant Gains In SC-Reserved Constituencies
- The BJP secures all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, making notable inroads in SC-reserved constituencies.
- Meanwhile the INDIA bloc gains strong support in Muslim-majority areas, according to recent election data.
- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gained significant ground in Delhi's assembly constituencies reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, while the INDIA bloc saw strong support in predominantly Muslim areas of the capital, according to recent post-election data from the Lok Sabha polls.
New Delhi : Celebrations took place at the BJP office in New Delhi on Wednesday as newly elected MPs Manoj Tiwari, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, and Harsh Malhotra discussed their Lok Sabha election victories.
Delhi's 70 assembly segments, including 13 SC reserved ones held by AAP legislators, and seven Lok Sabha constituencies each comprising 10 assembly seats, saw the BJP win all seven parliamentary seats for the third consecutive term, defeating the AAP-Congress alliance.
In East Delhi, BJP's Harsh Malhotra outperformed AAP's Kuldeep Kumar in SC-reserved assembly segments like Kondli and Trilokpuri. In North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari secured a significant lead in the reserved Gokalpur seat, though Kumar led in Seemapuri.
Prominent victories included Bansuri Swaraj in New Delhi’s reserved Karol Bagh area and Yogender Chandolia in Bawana, Nangloi Jat, and Mangolpuri of North West Delhi. Kamaljeet Sehrawat in West Delhi and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri in South Delhi also achieved notable wins in their respective reserved assembly segments.
In contrast, the INDIA bloc performed well in Muslim-majority areas. In North East Delhi’s Seelampur, Kanhaiya Kumar received a substantial number of votes compared to Manoj Tiwari. Congress' Jai Prakash Agarwal, runner-up in Chandni Chowk, led in Matia Mahal, Chandi Chowk, and Ballimaran segments. Kuldeep Kumar of AAP also garnered more votes in the Okhla reserved assembly segment than BJP's Harsh Malhotra.