Live
- Chetan Bharadwaj highlights the unique challenges in composing music for ‘Harom Hara’
- Congress' assessment goes wrong in MP, suffers humiliating defeat
- World Athletics launches shoe-check app to help athletes follow new regulations
- Vijay Sethupathi’s milestone film ‘Maharaja’ gears up for grand release by NVR Cinemas
- ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda win first-ever T20 World Cup match, celebrate with a dance on sidelines
- Siddharth’s next titled as ‘Miss You’
- Rashmika Mandanna explores literary passion
- BJP’s debacle in Ayodhya: Akhilesh and uncle Shivpal blame it on saffron politics
- Two Scrubber Dryer Robots deployed for cleaning at Mumbai airport
- New test to predict dementia 9 years before diagnosis
Just In
Plea to plant saplings for environmental protection
Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh watering a plant in Eluru on Wednesday
Eluru : District collector V Prasanna Venkatesh planted saplings as part of celebrations of the World Environment Day here on Wednesday and urged everyone to plant saplings for environmental protection.
Speaking on the occasion, he said planting saplings is everyone’s to protect the environment. Plants will prevent pollution and contribute a lot to environmental protection. It has been decided to grow fruit trees in 4,500 acres under the authority of Dwama under the Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) across Eluru district.
As part of this, 3,000 acres have been identified. He said that the educational institutions in each mandal have identified and prepared estimates for the cultivation of fruit plants in public schools and institutions with fenced walls.
As part of the employment guarantee scheme, 45 acres have been identified for plantation in panchayat and government lands. Steps have been taken to grow saplings along roads and canals for 75 km.
Dwama PD A Ramu, Collectorate AO K Kashivisweswara Rao and others were present.