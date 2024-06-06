Plea to plant saplings for environmental protection

Eluru : District collector V Prasanna Venkatesh planted saplings as part of celebrations of the World Environment Day here on Wednesday and urged everyone to plant saplings for environmental protection.

Speaking on the occasion, he said planting saplings is everyone’s to protect the environment. Plants will prevent pollution and contribute a lot to environmental protection. It has been decided to grow fruit trees in 4,500 acres under the authority of Dwama under the Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) across Eluru district.

As part of this, 3,000 acres have been identified. He said that the educational institutions in each mandal have identified and prepared estimates for the cultivation of fruit plants in public schools and institutions with fenced walls.

As part of the employment guarantee scheme, 45 acres have been identified for plantation in panchayat and government lands. Steps have been taken to grow saplings along roads and canals for 75 km.

Dwama PD A Ramu, Collectorate AO K Kashivisweswara Rao and others were present.