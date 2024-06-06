Telangana BJP MPs to head to Delhi today to participate in NDA leaders meeting

Telangana BJP leaders to head to Delhi today for a meeting of NDA MPs, including Bandi Sanjay, DK Aruna, and Raghunandan Rao. The meeting, scheduled for tomorrow, will be attended by BJP MPs, with leaders such as Kishan Reddy and Laxman already in Delhi for discussions with Prime Minister Modi.

A meeting of NDA allies took place at the Prime Minister's residence on Wednesday, with plans for a separate meeting with party leaders who won as MPs on Friday. The focus of these meetings will be on determining cabinet positions and distribution of posts among the NDA allies.

Sources within NDA have suggested that Chandrababu's TDP and Nitish's JDU are likely to receive key ministerial roles in the cabinet reshuffle. There are also talks of a possible reassignment of portfolios, with speculation that Union Home Minister Amit Shah may not continue in his current role.

Chandrababu Naidu himself has confirmed that TDP will be joining Modi's cabinet, adding to the anticipation surrounding the upcoming changes. The priority, according to NDA sources, is to complete the process swiftly and avoid any political uncertainties. The final decisions on cabinet appointments are expected to be made in the coming days.