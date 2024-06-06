APPCB stress on saving earth, water, air from pollution

Vijayawada : Member secretary of Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) B Sridhar called upon people to save nature to be exemplary to the future generation.

The APPCB organised World Environment Day-2024 here on Wednesday.

Sridhar exhorted people to be aware of plastic and waste management to prevent destruction of future generations. “Everyone should take a pledge to protect earth, water and air from pollution,” he said. Stressing on the importance of planting saplings on a large scale for the protection of the environment, he said everyone should adopt an environment-friendly lifestyle.

He advised people to carry cloth bags in an attempt to avoid utilisation of single use plastic bags. Generally, people believe that only factories cause pollution. In fact, waste of food indirectly causes pollution to the environment.

Sridhar called upon people to vow to protect the environment from now onwards since the future of the next generations is in our hands. It is not proper we are mining indiscriminately across the globe.

Planting of saplings is the only solution to prevent erosion of land and wastage of rainwater, he asserted.

Academics director of JNTU-K Prof KVSG Muralikrishna called upon people to behave nature-friendly.

Former professor of Andhra University Dr K Kameswara Rao said that it is an inexcusable crime to waste the natural resources.

Later, Burra Katha programme on environment enthralled the audience. The students also presented various cultural programmes.

The students of KBN College, and VSP Public School were given prizes in quiz, painting, essay-writing competitions.

Chief Environmental engineer NV Bhaskar Rao, Parirakshana Sanstha president AV Ratnam, APPCB zonal joint chief environmental engineer P Muniswamy Naidu, regional officer P Srinivasa Rao, environmental engineers, officials, staff and others participated.