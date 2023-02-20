"Sridevi Shoban Babu" OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform

Sushmita Konidela, the founder of Gold Box Entertainments and daughter of noted star Chiranjeevi, is a successful costume designer turned producer. Her latest project is a family drama called Sridevi Shoban Babu, directed by Prasanth Kumar Dimmala and produced under Gold Box Entertainments. The film stars Santosh Shoban and Gouri Kishan in lead roles and features Rohini Molleti, Naga Babu, Moin, and others in supporting roles. Kamran, who previously worked on Hrudaya Kaleyam, composed the music.

The story revolves around Sridevi, an aspiring costume designer and pampered daughter, who wants to seek creative inspiration in Araku. When her father objects to the trip, she tricks him and leaves anyway. During her journey, she unexpectedly runs into her cousin Shoban, and their romantic relationship faces various obstacles. Although the film received negative reviews upon its theatrical release on February 18, Disney+ Hotstar has acquired its post-theatrical streaming rights and is expected to premiere the film in the first half of March.

Siddarth Ramaswamy served as the cinematographer for the film, which was edited by Shashidhar Reddy. Dattatreya was the art director, Sushmita Konidela was the costume designer, and Polaki Vijay choreographed the dance sequences. Saranya Potla was the executive producer.