SRK-Atlee to have Balakrishna's title for their next

We already knew that Bollywood Superstar Shahrukh Khan has joined hands with none other than Kollywood young director Atlee of 'Theri' and 'Mersal' fame and is all set to come up with an action entertainer.

Now, an interesting buzz about the title of the film is grabbing the attention of the audience. According to the latest reports, SRK-Atlee's next film will be titled as 'Lion'. Balakrishna has failed to impress the audience with this title but we have to wait and see how far this title will bring success to SRK. Nayanthara and Priyamani for playing the female lead roles.

We hear that Thalapathy Vijay is in talks for a special cameo role in the movie. As of now, nothing has been confirmed and the complete details of the film along with the official announcement will be out soon.