SRK’s ‘Dunki’ surpasses Salman’s ‘Tiger 3’ collections

Shah Rukh Khan's latest release, "Dunki," directed by Rajkumar Hirani, has generated mixed responses from critics, with praise for SRK's performance but some criticism for not meeting the high standards set by Hirani's previous works. Despite the mixed reviews, Shah Rukh Khan's star power and recent successful streak at the box office have ensured decent collections for "Dunki."

In a significant development, "Dunki" has surpassed the final global collections of Salman Khan's "Tiger 3." The makers of "Dunki" announced that the social comedy-drama has grossed 470.6 crores, surpassing the lifetime gross of Salman Khan's "Tiger 3," which earned 466.6 crores. Notably, both films received mixed reviews and word of mouth.

While Salman Khan's "Tiger 3" performed better in terms of earnings within India, "Dunki" has outperformed it in overseas collections. Shah Rukh Khan's immense popularity in international markets has contributed significantly to the film's success abroad, giving it an edge over "Tiger 3" in global earnings.

The competition between these two Bollywood giants adds an interesting dimension to the box office dynamics, showcasing the influence of star power and audience reception on the success of films both domestically and internationally.