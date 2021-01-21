SS Rajamouli to help Bollywood star hero

Tollywood star director SS Rajamouli shares a great rapport with Bollywood's top actor Ajay Devgn who lent his voice for the Hindi version of 'Eega' which got released as 'Makkhi'.

On the other hand, Ajay is also playing a crucial role in Rajamouli's upcoming action entertainer RRR. Recently, Ajay Devgn got confused about the shoot of his next film 'Mayday' because of the pandemic. On this note, Rajamouli has reportedly suggested Ajay Devgn to shoot for the film in Hyderabad and his art director Sabu Cyril will help Ajay over the sets. The makers are now erecting massive sets in Ramoji Film City and the major portions of the shooting will get completed there.

Being directed and produced by Ajay Devgn himself, the film features Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.