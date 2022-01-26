SS Thaman Confirms That Prabhas's 'Radhe Shyam' Will Be A Theatrical Release Itself…

It is all known that Pan-Indian star Prabhas's upcoming movie 'Radhe Shyam' is the most-awaited movie of the season. Well, this film was scheduled to release during the Pongal season. But due to the rise in the Covid-19 cases, the makers took this tough decision. Even Chiranjeevi's Acharya, Rajamouli's RRR and Shahid Kapoor's Jersey movies also postponed. Well, amid these postponements, there are rumours doing that Radhe Shyam will be released on an OTT platform. But the ace music director confirmed that Radhe Shyam will be the theatrical release itself.



#RadheShyam ONLY IN THEATRES 🎬🙌🏿 GRAND VISUALS GRAND SOUNDS GRAND MAKING AND WITH GRAND LOVE ❤️ FROM OUR TEAM OF #BlockBusterRadheShyam I WILL WATCH WITH U ALL !! ONLY IN THEATRES WITH TOP NOTCH @DolbyAtmosNL @DolbyCinema 🏆🎬⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This film 🎥 is full of 🤍 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) January 26, 2022

This tweet reads, "#RadheShyam ONLY IN THEATRES…

GRAND VISUALS

GRAND SOUNDS

GRAND MAKING

AND WITH GRAND LOVE Red heart FROM OUR TEAM OF #BlockBusterRadheShyam. I WILL WATCH WITH U ALL !! ONLY IN THEATRES WITH TOP NOTCH @DolbyAtmosNL @DolbyCinema This film Movie camera is full of love."

Even the director Radha Krishna Kumar also confirmed the same on the occasion of Republic Day…

Wishing the greatest nation in love and culture a Happiest Republic Day 🤗🤗#radheshyam in theatres soon. — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) January 26, 2022

This tweet reads, "Wishing the greatest nation in love and culture a Happiest Republic Day #radheshyam in theatres soon."

A longggg Wait In My Heart ❤️to Show My Love Gratitude & Respect on Our Dear #SuperStar @urstrulyMahesh gaaru 💕 Finally Arrives On this Big day 🤍 Love U brother 🖤 #SVPFirstSingle on #February14❣️#SarkaruVaariPaataMusic Starts 🎧🥁#SarkaruVaariPaata 🎵 pic.twitter.com/ZyeBWEw3yI — thaman S (@MusicThaman) January 26, 2022

Thaman also shared a pic of playing the piano and said SVP first single will be out on the occasion of Valentine's Day…

Radhe Shyam movie is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and has an ensemble cast of Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. This movie is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner in association with Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies. This movie will be released in total 5 languages i.e in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

It is a period romance film and the story is set in the backdrop of the 1970s. The movie's shooting took place in beautiful and picturesque places of Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia. Well, Radhe Shyam was scheduled to hit the big screens on 14th January, 2022 but now it is postponed!