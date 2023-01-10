SS Thaman Drops His First Review Of Vijay's Varisu And States It As 'Close To My Heart'

It is all known that tomorrow is a big day for Kollywood as the superstars Vijay and Ajith are all set to lock horns at the ticket windows. On the occasion of the Pongal festival, the makers targeted this season to get that right momentum at the ticket windows. Vijay's Varisu will release in Tamil tomorrow while it will hit the theatres in Telugu on 14th January. Ahead of the release of the Varisu movie, music director SS Thaman dropped his first review and said the movie is close to his heart.

Anna @actorvijay Anna ❤️ I cried From the Heart Watching all the Emotional Scenes dear anna ❤️ Tears Are Precious 🥹#Varisu Movie Is My family Anna It's Close To My heart ❤️ Thanks For Giving me This biggest Opportunity dear Anna Love U 🎛️🎧🥁#BlockbusterVarisu FROM TOM 😊 pic.twitter.com/QgZdOdGR9G — thaman S (@MusicThaman) January 10, 2023

Along with sharing a pic with Vijay, he also wrote, "Anna actorvijay Anna I cried From the Heart Watching all the Emotional Scenes dear anna. Tears Are Precious #Varisu Movie Is My family Anna It's Close To My heart. Thanks For Giving me This biggest Opportunity dear Anna Love U #BlockbusterVarisu FROM TOM".

Going with the earlier released trailer of Varisu, it showcases a glimpse of Sarath Kumar's joint family. It includes Srikanth as his elder son, Shaam as his second son and Vijay as the most handsome younger one! But on the other hand, antagonist Prakash Raj tries to forcefully acquire their bussiness by hook or crook. Thereafter, Jayasudha breaks down as her family members part ways with some differences. But then Vijay takes up the responsibility of teaching a lesson to Prakash Raj. The story seems to be an old wine in a modish glass but we need to wait and watch to know how Vijay creates his magic on the big screens.

This Vamshi directorial is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under their home banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. It also has an ensemble cast of Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Sangeetha, Khushbu, Nandini Rai, Yogi Babu and Samyuktha.

Going with other crew details of Vaarasdu, the tunes are scored by SS Thaman while Karthick Palani is the cinematographer. The film will be released on the occasion of the Pongal festival in the theatres i.e tomorrow 11th January, 2023!