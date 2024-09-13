SSMB29: All You Need to Know About Mahesh Babu's Highly Anticipated Movie with SS Rajamouli

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is taking a well-deserved break before diving into his next major project, ‘SSMB29.’ This film, directed by the legendary SS Rajamouli, has already stirred a lot of excitement. Mahesh recently visited the USA with his family to help his son, Gautham, enroll in a drama course at a New York university. Even though he’s currently enjoying some downtime, the buzz surrounding ‘SSMB29’ is undeniable.

The collaboration between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli is a significant event in Indian cinema. Fans are eagerly anticipating this film, which was initially planned for a 2023 release but has been postponed to January 2025. The delay is due to Rajamouli’s commitment to perfecting the script. Despite mixed reviews of Mahesh Babu’s recent film, ‘Guntur Karam,’ there is strong confidence in the success of ‘SSMB29.’

For ‘SSMB29,’ Mahesh Babu is preparing for an intense action role. He has started rigorous training sessions and acting workshops to get ready. His new, rugged look is creating a lot of buzz. Known for his charming roles, Mahesh is stepping into a more challenging and tough character, which has fans excited to see his transformation.

The plot of ‘SSMB29’ is shrouded in mystery, with various rumors circulating. Some suggest that the film will be an action-adventure set in African forests, with a screenplay by Vijayendra Prasad. This would mark a significant shift from Mahesh Babu’s usual roles, adding to the intrigue.

Reports indicate that Rajamouli is planning to cast Hollywood actors alongside Indian stars. This move aims to give the film a global appeal. Pre-production work is already in progress, including workshops and character development.

There is also speculation that ‘SSMB29’ might be a period drama set in the 1800s. If true, the film could feature over 200 characters, including ancient tribal community members. Mahesh Babu is rumored to have multiple looks throughout the film, each one personally approved by Rajamouli.