Star-Studded fiesta: Celebrity Cricket League 2023 set to rock Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Celebrity Cricket League 2023 is set to continue its action-packed journey from Jaipur to Bangalore, with more exciting matches for cricket and movie fans alike. After 2 successful and thrilling weeks at Raipur, and Jaipur, CCL 2023, promises to dazzle the audience with its Reimagined, Refreshed, and Reloaded edition with matches between Punjab De Sher Vs Telugu Warriors (2:30 pm to 6:30 pm) and the match between Chennai Rhinos Vs Karnataka Bulldozers (7:00 pm to 11:00 pm) at M Chinnaswami Stadium, Bangalore, on 4th March 2023 (Saturday). In Bangalore, the excitement is palpable among the fans and players alike. The CCL 2023 is not just about cricket, it is also a celebration of the spirit of sportsmanship, camaraderie, and entertainment.



For the CCL 2023, Bengaluru Matches, we can expect the participation of some of the prominent names from the Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Punjabi actors including Kiccha Sudeep, Pradeep, Aarya, Akhil Akkineni, Sonu Sood, besides it is expected that actress Sapthami Gowda, and Shanvi Srivastava, might come to cheer Karnataka bulldozers. Superstar D. Venkatesh (Mentor Telugu warriors) along with actresses Regina Cassandra, Pranita Subhash, Adah Sharma, and many more might be present to support their teams and add to the glamour quotient at the match.

According to Founder and Managing Director of Celebrity Cricket League, Vishnu Vardhan Induri said, "We are delighted to bring the Reimagined, Refreshed, and Reloaded edition of Celebrity Cricket League 2023 to the garden Bengaluru. Cricket and Films are the most popular forms of entertainment in India. CCL brings both together on one platform. This season offers More Cricket, More Celebrities, and More Fun for the visitors with the new format of a T20 with 2 innings of 10 overs per team. This new format will give celebrities more cricket and viewers more fun with their favorite cine stars as they compete fiercely for the CCL 2023 crown."

Actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh is leading Mumbai Heroes, Punjab De Sher captain is actor Sonu Sood, Bhojpuri Dabanggs has actor Manoj Tiwari as their captain, actor Jisshu Sengupta is leading Bengal Tigers, Karnataka Bulldozers will be led by actor Pradeep, Telugu Warriors is headed by actor Akhil Akkineni, Kerala Strikers has actor Kunchacko Boban as their captain and actor Aarya is captain of Chennai Rhinos.

All 19 Games of CCL are to be telecasted on Zee Anmol Cinema, 4 League Matches of the home team, and 2 Semis + 1 Final in their respective Regional language Commentary. Matches of Mumbai Heroes will be telecasted on & Pictures Hindi, PTC Punjab will telecast matches of Punjab De Sher, Zee Cinemalu, Zee Thirai, Zee Pichar, Zee Biskope, Zee Bangla will telecast matches of Telugu Warriors, Chennai Rhinos, Karnataka Bulldozers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Bengal Tigers and matches of Kerala Strikers will be telecasted on Flowers TV.

CCL 2023 has a new format never played anywhere in the world.

T20 match will consist of each team playing 2 innings just like in a test match but each innings will be a maximum of 10 overs. The power play will be applicable for the first 3 overs of each inning. The batsmen coming in to bat in the 1, 2 & 3 positions in the 1st innings will not be allowed to bat in the 1, 2 & 3 positions in the 2nd innings. They can only come into bat from number 4 in the second innings.

The bowlers who bowled in the power play of the first innings cannot bowl in the power play of the second innings.