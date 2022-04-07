Story of a psychopath chef and his pursuit of happiness

One of India's fastest-growing OTT platforms 'Watcho', premieres yet another thriller web series titled 'Happy'. Close on the back of delivering the enthralling crime drama 'Jaunpur' and award-winning 'Aghaat', this latest series is a gripping crime thriller that follows the journey of a chef named Happy Singh in his pursuit of happiness. The eight-episode web series is live now and available in Hindi.

The thriller revolves around Happy Singh who makes his living working as a chef at a Girls' Hostel. Known for his grumpy demeanor and extraordinary culinary skills, he is often the center of attention of the residents and working staff. His only family member is his mother who holds him as dear as a 5-year-old child. But things take a different turn when he meets Gunjan, and instantly falls for her. What follows is a mad pursuit of obsessive patterns turning a one-sided lover into an erratic criminal.

Written by Hitesh Bali, under the impactful production of Percept Purple, the show is steeped in a gripping narrative, heart-racing plot twists, building upon the edge-of-your-seat tension with every scene. The star cast includes Bhagwan Das Patel who has played the protagonist Happy. Actor Deeksha Sahu portrays the jovial character of Gunjan.

Watcho presently provides over 35 plus original shows, 300 plus exclusive plays, and 100 plus live channels in Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.