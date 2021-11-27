Stunt master director comes up with a ‘poetic story’

Stunt choreographer 'Stunt' Silva, who is known for his brilliant stunts and action sequences in over a hundred films, says that 'Chithirai Sevvaanam', his debut film as a director will not be an action entertainer but a poetic story that revolves around the relationship between a father and daughter.

Says Stunt Silva, "Just because I am a stunt master, don't expect an action-packed film from me. 'Chithirai Sevvaanam' is a poetic story that imparts a beautiful message for parents and children. Family audiences will have a good time watching this movie."

The stunt choreographer, who has choreographed stunts for many of the biggest blockbusters from the south including Rajinikanth's '2.0', Vijay's 'Master' and director Gautham Vasudev Menon's 'Achcham Enbadhu Madamaiyada', says it was director Vijay who suggested that he direct the film.

"The journey of 'Chithirai Sevvaanam' started when director Vijay sir narrated to me a small story. I was fascinated by it instantly. To my surprise, he suggested that I direct this film," says the stunt choreographer, who informs that becoming a filmmaker was a dream for him.

"Vijay sir's suggestion instilled the confidence in me to give it a try. After completing the script, I felt Samuthirakani sir would be perfect for this role, and I approached him. He immediately agreed to be a part of this project," says Stunt Silva. "Since the film revolves around the father-daughter relationship, we wanted an actress for the daughter's character. Vijay sir suggested I try actress Sai Pallavi's sister Pooja Kannan. Both of them have delivered a remarkable performance," says the director who goes on to inform that actress Rima Kallingal too has played an important role in the film. The film is to be released exclusively on ZEE5 on December 3.