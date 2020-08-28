Birthday boy: Wishes pour in for Sudeep

As 'Kiccha' Sudeep celebrates birthday on September 2nd, wishes started pouring in for the actor from all his fans across the country. While this, the makers of his upcoming films from the Sandalwood and other industry have also planned a different surprise for the actor.

On this special occasion, Abhinaya Chakravarthi Kiccha Sudeep-starrer upcoming movie 'Kotigobba 3' recently wrapped up the shooting. Fans, which have been waiting for an update, can finally rest as there's an announcement from the film's team. The most anticipated movie has already released two posters and the makers have announced the teaser launch date.

The teaser of 'Kotigobba 3' will be released on Sudeeps birthdays and there are rumours that team may also announce the release date of songs too. Also in recent days, the makers of Kotigobba 3 had previously unveiled the first look poster of Kiccha Sudeep and second teaser on which is trending on Youtube. It was also ranked first in YouTube's trending list. The film stars Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das in the female lead roles.

Actress Madonna Sebastian is making her debut in Sandalwood with this movie where Shraddha Das plays the role of an Interpol officer. Aftab Shivdasani and Nawab Shahare will also be seen in prominent roles in the movie, while Ravi Shankar will be seen in a negative role opposite Sudeep. The film has been shot at different locations across the world and it will be worth a watch, says the team. After the huge success of 'Kotigobba 2', Sudeep is into making the sequel which is produced by Surappa Babu. Music director Arjun Janya has composed the music for this movie and directed by Shiva Karthik.

The film was expected to hit the big screen in May. But due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, filmmakers had forced to postpone the releases of their films, as cinemas were closed. Meanwhile, the movie's satellite rights have been sold for a record amount. Movie rights have been sold to a Kannada channel Rs 9 crore.