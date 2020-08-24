Sudeep's Phantom Set Moved From Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios To Bengaluru's Innovative Film City

A grand, massive,and a beautiful set that had been erected for the sake of Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep starrer Phantom at Hyderabad's famous Annapurna studios is all set to get re-installed at Bengaluru Innovative film city.

This imaginative artistic set was the handiwork of the art director Shivakumar. Sharava Prasad who visited the studio in Hyderabad was greatly impressed by the artistic features of the settings. Now, he has planned to bring this entire set to the innovative city in the Karnataka capital.

Again,Shivakumar will be shouldering the responsibility of re-installation. The cost involved would be around two crores. However, forty lakhs rupees worth of costumes, Artificial trees, Bikes, Cars and other set materials will be brought to Bengaluru, as per reports.

The set will be re-constructed under the supervision of the art director Shivakumar. Sharavana Prasad said that the huge set that was prepared for the shoot of the movie at the Hyderabad studios was so beautiful that he didn't want that to go wasted.

Hence sets resembling the same would be installed at the innovative film city near Bidadi which is on the Bengaluru-Mysuru road and it will remain there permanently. The movie Phantom is being made under the banner Shalini arts and is produced by Manjunath Gowda. The set will be brought to Bangalore after finishing the current schedule.

The movie has Sudeep, Anup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok in the star cast. The movie is directed by Anup Bhandari. B.Ajneesh Lokanath and William David will handle the music and camera respectively.

The makers have so far released the first look posters of Sudeep as Vikranth Rona and the lead actress as Panna. In the coming days as the shoot progresses, a bigger news is expected. So, watch this space for updates on Sudeep's Phantom.